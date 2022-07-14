NASA's Orion: Everything We Know About The Spacecraft That Will Carry Astronauts To The Moon

NASA has big plans for the next few years, including sending humans back to the moon for the first time in five decades. To do that, the agency is working on a next-generation rocket called the Space Launch System or mega moon rocket, which is almost ready for its first launch as of July 2022. But the rocket is just the launch vehicle — that is, the thing which provides the force to lift off the ground and into orbit. To actually carry humans on such a mission, you need a spacecraft, and NASA has one called Orion up its sleeve.

Orion is a spacecraft designed to sit on top of the Space Launch System rocket and keep the astronauts and their equipment safe on a journey to the moon. The same system is planned to be used for other deep space missions as well, potentially even carrying astronauts to Mars in the future (via NASA). But before any person can set foot in Orion during a real launch, the spacecraft needs to be rigorously tested.

That's why the first planned mission for both the Space Launch System rocket and the Orion spacecraft will be an uncrewed trip around the moon, as part of the Artemis I mission, to make sure everything works as expected before the crew uses Orion as part of Artemis II. Artemis I will take the capsule 40,000 miles past the moon, which NASA says is further than any spacecraft built for humans has traveled before. Currently, the date for the first launch of the uncrewed Artemis I mission is set for no earlier than the end of July or the beginning of August 2022.