What Happens Now After NASA Called Off Its Mega Moon Rocket Test?

NASA has now tried twice to test out its new mega moon rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS). The first attempt at a "wet dress rehearsal" for the SLS began on Sunday, April 3, but was scrubbed part way through due to a fan safety issue. The agency tried again on Monday, April 4, but this test was also called off due to a problem with the core stage vent valve. The idea of the wet dress rehearsal is to test out all of the procedures that would go ahead before a rocket is actually launched. That involves rolling the rocket out to its launch pad and filling it with liquid fuel before running a countdown clock. Engineers test to make sure everything is working as expected, and that they can recycle the countdown clock if necessary. The rocket is not actually launched during this test, but all its systems are powered on as if it were a real launch.

The wet dress rehearsal is the final major test before a rocket is ready for an actual launch. In a project as complicated as SLS — which NASA intends to eventually use for carrying astronauts to the moon and even beyond that — experts generally concur that issues are to be expected during testing. However, given that SLS is significantly behind schedule and over budget, the two test failures are not ideal for NASA.