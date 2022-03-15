NASA's Artemis Rollout Trailer Is Something You Have To See

The launch of NASA's Artemis mission is drawing nearer, and it has just received a breathtaking trailer. Just under one minute long, the trailer grants viewers a glimpse into the world of Artemis — the upcoming mission that will mark humanity's return to the moon. According to NASA, "This is the first of Artemis' eras, capable of ushering in the next chapter of human lunar exploration."

The trailer is brilliantly made, does just enough to get everyone hyped for the upcoming moon-bound mission, and shows NASA's machinery in its full glory. However, before you get carried away dreaming of the moon, remember that we're still a while away from actual take-off.

NASA explains its Artemis plans in a lengthy and detailed document available on its website titled "The Artemis Plan". Since the inception of the plan in late 2017, NASA has been steadily working towards the new goal — sending humans back to the moon in order to advance our lunar exploration with all-new technologies. Nearly 50 years have passed since the last astronaut walked on the surface of the moon, and our capabilities have increased tremendously since then.