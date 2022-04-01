Why Is NASA Keeping Media Out Of Its Crucial Mega Moon Rocket Test?

Today, Friday March 1, NASA is performing a major test of its next-generation rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS), along with a capsule which will eventually carry humans to the moon under the Artemis program. The SLS rocket will be brought to Launch Pad 39B at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida for what's called a "wet dress rehearsal," in which the rocket will go through preparations as if for a real launch, including being filled with fuel. But the rocket won't actually go anywhere.

This is one of its final tests to determine whether everything is operating as expected before a launch that could happen as soon as this year.

However, this particular test is unusual in its relative secrecy. Traditionally, NASA has been extremely transparent about the testing process for its hardware, including for rockets. This is to both keep the public informed and drum up interest in its projects. However, today's event for SLS will be closed to the media, with no in-person attendance. This has raised eyebrows among the space community –- particularly since SLS is already far behind schedule and over budget, and it had been assumed that NASA would want to promote the test of the new rocket, not make it more secretive.

As prominent space publisher Steven Young wrote on Twitter: "Never in the history of U.S. human spaceflight has the press corps or the public been left this much in the dark about a new NASA vehicle."