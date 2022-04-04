NASA Artemis I Wet Dress Rehearsal Slated For Today - Here's What That Means

It seems that NASA engineers and scientists fixed the pressurization issue overnight, because this morning, the wet dress rehearsal once again has been given the green light to proceed from the mission management team chair. That approval came this morning at 7:40 AM EDT, and from now until this evening, NASA will be working its way through the wet dress rehearsal. "At approximately 10 a.m. EDT, the launch director gave the 'go' to begin tanking the rocket. Cryogenic loading operations are scheduled to begin with chilling down the liquid oxygen lines for the core stage," NASA writes in a separate post on the Artemis blog. "Once propellant loading operations begin, liquid oxygen (LOX) and liquid hydrogen (LH2) will flow into the rocket's core stage and interim cryogenic propulsion stage tanks and be topped off and replenished as some of cryogenic propellant boils off. The team will also conduct leak checks to ensure propellant loading is proceeding as expected."

The countdown resumed this morning at T-6 hours, 40 minutes, which will bring us to a T-0 time of 6:02 PM EDT. You can watch the test happen at the livestream embedded above or follow NASA's Exploration Ground Systems on Twitter for updates on the wet dress rehearsal. Once the wet dress rehearsal is done, NASA says that the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft will travel back to the Vehicle Assembly Building to charge batteries, take on additional cargo, and allow engineers to run final checks before launch. We don't have a precise launch date for the Artemis I mission yet, but it's expected to happen sometime this summer.