The Incredible Story Of Pepsi's Harrier Jet Giveaway

None of us are immune to the effects of advertising. Whether we like it or not, we're lovin' it, we're just doing it, and we're eating candy bars to manage our anger. A company will go to great lengths to gain more market share, and that's especially true when they find themselves in the midst of an ongoing culture war for the hearts and refrigerator space of people everywhere.

Coca-Cola and Pepsi-Cola have been locked in such a battle for more than a century. In that time, both companies have tried everything from changing their signature formula to blind taste tests to prove once and for all who's the King of Cola. For much of that time, Pepsi has played second fiddle to the giant that is Coca-Cola. "Is Pepsi okay?" must be among the most common phrases uttered in restaurants everywhere.

Then, in the mid-1990s, some ambiguous advertising and a college student with a plan resulted in one of the weirdest moments of the Cola Wars. By the end, Pepsi was locked in a legal battle against one man in a fight over ownership of a high-tech military aircraft.