Whatever Happened To Nike's Self Lacing Shoes?

Now that everything from toasters to light bulbs can be wired to the internet, why not connect your shoes too? Nike has already done that when they released the Nike MAG, the first-ever self-lacing shoe in 2016. Before it was made into a real consumer-ready shoe, the Nike MAG was designed to be part of the futuristic world of the year 2015, as shown in the 1985 film "Back to the Future Part II." According to Complex, the MAG part of the name is an acronym that stands for "magnetic anti-gravity," referring to the original concept shoe's ability to walk up walls.

Fast forward to the actual real-world year 2015, and Nike started releasing iterations of the shoe in collaboration with the Michael J. Fox Foundation. First in a series of auctions, then in a limited release of an edition of 89 in the year 2016. Soon afterward the shoe manufacturer followed up with the Hyper Adapt 1.0, which commanded a $720 price tag . Despite the high price, the shoe was a hit among sneaker fans.

Nike continued to make sneakers with their self-lacing technology or EARL (Electro Adaptive Reactive Lacing) for several years after the initial hype of the MAG. The last HyperAdapt brand sneaker to hit store shelves was the Huarache Edge Hyper, released by Nike in 2018. In the past few years, Nike has released the Nike Adapt BB in 2019, and their most recent version, the Nike Adapt BB 2.0 in 2020, and they're now working with a new iteration of self-lacing tech called FitAdapt.