12 Epic Flying Cars That Are Unlike Any We've Ever Seen

In 1917, an aviation engineer, Glen Curtis disassembled one of his airplane designs and attached some of the components to an aluminum Ford Model T, creating the first flying car. Although the Autoplane never really flew, the design set the tone for more successful attempts to follow.

The flying car was often referred to as the "aerial limousine" featuring an enclosed cabin with three seats hosting the pilot up front and the two passengers seated side-by-side in the rear. Curtis fitted the triplane with wings from the Curtiss Model L trainer and a 100-horsepower Curtiss OXX engine that powered the rear-mounted propeller via shaft and belts. The single-engine propelled the vehicle both on the ground and in the air. Four wheels supported the vehicle, the two in the front could be turned for steering on the ground like a car, and both the wings and tail were detachable when not needed for ground transportation.

Although the Curtiss Autoplane seemed like a feasible design in 1917, the vehicle most likely failed several criteria required for flight. To fly, airplanes must be built with exceptionally lightweight materials, while cars are most often built with stronger and heavier materials to protect passengers in case of an accident on the road. An airplane drivetrain to power a propeller does not convert easily to a ground vehicle system with heavy gears needed to accelerate a car on the road. Also, the aerodynamics of an airplane differ greatly from those of an automobile.

Featured image by Flight Magazine 1917 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Public Domain