Stellantis Is Teaming Up With Archer Aviation To Make Flying Taxis A Reality

When we discuss disruption in the vehicle marketplace, we're usually talking about business models. Uber, Lyft and other ridesharing services disrupted the business ecosystem of taxis, rentals and hired cars with the driver-contractor model. EV manufacturers like Tesla are disrupting the retail car industry by uncoupling at least part of their process from fossil fuel producers. These are big changes, don't get us wrong. But they're all business.

When it comes to disruption, however, Stellantis NV is thinking bigger.

While other carmakers struggle with the EV shift and autonomous driving, Hoofddorp-based Stellantis, a multinational company that owns 16 major automotive brands from Chrysler to Peugeot, proposes to take passenger transport into another dimension, per the Wall Street Journal. The company has partnered with Archer Aviation to bring honest-to-goodness flying cars to an airspace near you. Airborne taxis and cars without roads is what we call disruption. Here's what we know so far.