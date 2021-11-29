Renault Air4 flying car is a very different restomod

The French automaker Renault and Miami-based design studio TheArsenale have collaborated to create the Air4, an actual flying car based on the legendary Renault 4L hatchback sold from 1961 to 1992. The Air4 is more than just a design study as it celebrates the 60th anniversary of Renault’s people’s car. Furthermore, Air4 is TheArsenale’s first car from the studio’s Road to Air division that envisions the future of private transport.

“This collaboration with TheArsenale was a natural fit,” said Arnaud Belloni, Renault Brand Global Marketing Director. “The flying showcar Air4 is something unseen yet and a wink to how this icon could look like in another 60 years.” Renault is no stranger to restomods, but the Air4 is taking it to new and unprecedented heights – literally.

Unlike other flying car concepts, you cannot drive the Air4 on normal roads since it has no wheels and tires. Instead, it has four two-blade propellers at each corner of the vehicle like a drone, while the chassis is in the middle of a rota frame, housing the all-carbon-fiber Renault4 body shell in the center. It’s essentially a quadcopter with a vintage-inspired body.

The Air4 draws power from a 22,000 mAh lithium-polymer battery pack with a 90,000 mAh capacity. Meanwhile, each of the four propellers creates 209 pounds of thrust, enough to make an 840-pound lifting capacity. The maximum flight ceiling is 700 meters or 2,297 feet, while the top speed is a modest 58 miles per hour (under 100 kph). Furthermore, it has a maximum 70-degree inclination during flights, while the maximum takeoff and landing speeds are at 31 mph and 6.7 mph, respectively.

Meanwhile, the driver or pilot enters the cabin by lifting the front-hinged body from the rear, revealing a minimalist and practical interior. And no, the Renault Air4 is not merely a flight of fancy as it can hover above the ground, as shown in the video above. Since it still resembles an actual car, it has LED headlights and a pair of vertical driving (or flight) lights on both sides of the front grille.

You can check out the Air4 at the Renault Atelier on the Champ Elysées in Paris, France, from November 29 to the end of the year. And by next year, the Air4 will grace the center stage in Miami and New York. As it stands, there are no plans of putting the Air4 into future production, although we won’t mind piloting a restomod quadcopter in the next ten or 20 years.