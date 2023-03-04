The Secrets Of The Legendary P-51 Mustang And How It Dominated The Skies

Early in World War II, the Axis Powers of Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan had three distinct aircraft that were able to wreak havoc on the relatively underdeveloped air power of the Allied nations. There was the Messerschmitt Bf 109 that was able to escort German bomber planes in the Third Reich's initial blitz across Europe. As an escort and a standalone fighter plane, it made short work of many British Royal Air Force (RAF) planes, not to mention multiple planes from Poland, France, and the Soviet Union. In addition to the Bf 109, the Luftwaffe (Nazi Germany's air force) had the Focke-Wulf Fw 190 that was able to best the legendary RAF Spitfire.

In the Pacific, Imperial Japan was able to launch its Mitsubishi A6M "Zero" fighters off its then-groundbreaking fleet of aircraft carriers and assist in the Imperial Navy's scorched earth campaign all through the Pacific Islands and into China.

In the early stages of the war, going up against a Bf 109, Fw 190, or a Zero was a tough task. However, one plane, once it was at full combat readiness, outgunned, outflew, and outmatched essentially every bit of machinery the Axis threw at it. That was the North American P-51 Mustang — perhaps the best fighter of the war and quite possibly one of the most important aircraft to ever exist.