The Revolutionary Strategic Bomber That Paved The Way For Modern Jets

As World War II concluded, both the United States and the Soviet Union emerged as the world's dueling superpowers. As the Cold War was kicked into high gear, either country had to be ready to start dropping nukes at the drop of a hat should the other country start preparing a strike. This paranoia and constant case of one-upmanship led to massive strides in weapons and technological development on both sides of the Iron Curtain.

In addition to making technological advances in rocketry that made nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) possible, both the Americans and the Soviets dumped heavy amounts of time, money, and effort into building long-range strategic bombers. Long-range bombers allow either force to retaliate against a first strike in what would likely devolve into World War III, or knock out strategic targets to crush morale, stall technological development, or a host of other missions.

Today, the United States has the B-1 Lancer, B-2 Spirit, and B-52 Stratofortress, and many other options in its long range bomber arsenal. But before those war machines came into play, the Air Force relied on one jet bomber that made all the others possible: the B-47 Stratojet.