This Soviet Concorde Rip-Off Was A Terrifying Supersonic Jet You Wouldn't Want To Fly On

The Concorde jet was one of the crowning achievements in aviation. It was a supersonic passenger jet, meaning that it broke the speed of sound while flying. Your average Boeing 737-800 flying with Delta has a cruising speed of 525 miles per hour. The Concorde could go nearly three times that. The long and pointy design allowed the plane to cut through the air and fly across the width of the United States in a little under four hours. Drummer Phil Collins famously flew on a Concorde jet in order to play at both the London and Philadelphia Live Aid shows in 1985.

The Concorde flew from 1969 to 2003, according to The Museum of Flight, when a series of accidents and high costs grounded the plane for good. The plane represented the epitome of startingly fast transportation and it has not been replicated since. However, just before the Concorde took to the skies, the Soviet Union made its own version of a supersonic passenger jet, the Tupolev Tu-144. While the Concorde is oftentimes associated with high-class transportation, the Tupolev was associated with hearing damage and a generally unpleasant experience.