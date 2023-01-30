The Strange Soviet Aircraft That Could Land Almost Anywhere

"Ground effect" is an aviation phenomenon that describes what happens when a plane gets close to the ground, like when it's about to land. As the aircraft skims along a surface — whether hard, soft, or liquid — the wings create a pocket of distorted air beneath it, decreasing the aircraft's overall drag (via Monroe Aerospace).

Robert Oros di Bartini, after studying conventional plains, trains, and automobiles, believed the best method of transportation hadn't been invented yet. So, in 1962 he came up with a design known as the "ekranoplans" (in Russian), a low-flying plane that could maximize ground effect (via Mustard) to its fullest. Unlike standard airplanes, which were restricted by weight and size, Bartini was convinced that ekranoplans were far more efficient and versatile.

He was a mysterious and enigmatic character who some referred to as "the Nikola Tesla of his time" (via CNN). Many of the facts surrounding his life are a mystery, but his passion for aviation wasn't among them. Bartini's story would make for a great film, but long story short: he grew up in Austria-Hungary, was a prisoner of war in World War I, studied aerospace engineering in Italy, fled after Mussolini took power, moved to the Soviet Union to build planes, accused of spying for Mussolini and tossed into a Russian gulag. He is credited with designing over 60 incredibly unique aircraft, but only four prototypes ever made it into the air, according to CNN.