The Crash That Killed The Concorde

From 1976 until 2003, passengers in Europe and the U.S. enjoyed supersonic flights across the Atlantic. For a substantial premium, travelers could cut their travel time in half, crossing the Atlantic Ocean in about three and a half hours. Flying on the Concorde was an extremely expensive way to fly. First-class fare from New York to London or Paris averaged around $12,000 in today's money, while first-class tickets for the same route today can be found for about half of that price. However, passengers were treated like royalty and often actually were royalty. Figures such as Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana were regular passengers, as well as famous characters like Michael Jackson, Elton John, and George Michael.

Concorde flight was unique in every way, from the construction and design of the aircraft to the small and exclusive club of people fortunate enough to have flown on it. Furthermore, the Concorde made its way into popular culture as a status symbol and aspirational experience. Even Roger Moore's James Bond touched down at the Rio airport on a Concorde, which was just one of several destinations for the supersonic jet, and Pepsi once used one as a sort of flying billboard in conjunction with a new product launch. Even though the planes made hundreds of successful flights across the ocean, disaster struck in 2000, and that marked the beginning of the end of the Concorde. The crash and subsequent investigation along with publicity and other external factors led to the closing of the first and last commercial supersonic flight program. These are the details of the crash that killed the Concorde.