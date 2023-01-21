The Incredible Capabilities Of The Air Force's New Hypersonic Bomber, And Why It's So Important

Draper, an engineering non-profit that has played a crucial role in projects like the Polaris A1 missile, Apollo 11 mission, and even COVID infection research, is joining the project to develop the United States' first hypersonic bomber. Dubbed "Project Mayhem," the contract, worth $334 million, was awarded to Leidos to help the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) develop an air-breathing hypersonic system in December 2022.

Alongside Calspan and Kratos, Draper will work on Project Mayhem and contribute towards design, development, and testing of the hypersonic bomber system. Draper will help to design the guidance, navigation and control system, and will also contribute to the model-based engineering that will help evaluate the feasibility and costs of building the envisioned prototype.

Project Mayhem, which is seen as a successor to the legendary SR-71 aircraft, is meant to establish American superiority in hypersonic defense technology. Officially known as the Expendable Hypersonic Multi-mission ISR (intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) and Strike program, Project Mayhem will reportedly employ a cycle scramjet propulsion system. Short for supersonic combustion ramjet, a scramjet is a special kind of air-breathing jet engine tailored for supersonic airflow (between Mach 3 and Mach 6), as per NASA.