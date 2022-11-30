This Jet Powered Volkswagen Beetle Is A Flame Throwing Machine

Someone fitted a rocket on the back of a Volkswagen Beetle resulting in it spewing flames longer than its body. What could possibly go wrong? Volkswagen Beetles are probably the least expected vehicles to be associated with jet-powered cars. Yes, jet cars actually exist and can be quite economical, too. These unusual road vehicles are, however, extremely noisy on the road, making them impractical to drive regularly. On the other hand, the new Volkswagen " New Beetle" is basically a car that accomplishes quite the opposite of the aims of jet-propulsion. These compact coupes are meant to be practical, easy-to-drive machines that are anything but loud. For starters, the Volkswagen New Beetle's specs include engine options comprising of low displacement four-cylinders with equally diminutive power (via Volkswagen).

This gives the New Beetle a modest top speed ranging from 100 mph (for the base model) to 126 mph (for the Turbo variant). Acceleration isn't any faster either, with this new entry-level Volkswagen reaching 0 to 62 mph in a lengthy 14.6 seconds, while the Turbo one gets a decent yet still underwhelming 8.7 seconds. Let's just say this bug won't be flying through the street any time soon as long as it's utilizing its stock internals. That is, until someone fits it with a jet engine which would theoretically convert it into something close to a fire-breathing monster-on-wheels. But who exactly would even do such a thing, and why?