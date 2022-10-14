The Reason Jay Leno Teamed Up With General Motors To Build A Jet Car

Jay Leno and General Motors came up with a super fast yet environmentally-friendly jet car that actually worked, but it never made it through production. Why? Aside from comical quips, the "Tonight Show" host is also known for having one of the most expensive car collections ever. Among his ostentatious automobile display are unique, one-off examples like the EcoJet – an outlandish turbine-powered jet car. It was first unveiled at the 2006 Special Equipment Market Association event in Las Vegas as a special collaboration between Leno and GM's then Global Design Vice President Ed Welburn (via Autoblog). Leno's jet car project started out as an idea that he and his mechanic, Bernard Juchli, sketched on paper napkins.

This concept eventually made it to his friends at GM's design team, who used aircraft and Formula 1 racecars as inspiration in bringing it to life. If it resembles captivating Cadillac concept cars like the Ciel, that's because GM gave it "a hint" of the brand's luxury styling as well. However, it doesn't just look like an aircraft, it literally has the heart of one: a Honeywell LTS101. The EcoJet's engine is mostly utilized by commercial planes and helicopters (via Honeywell). However, it's designed as a two-door land vehicle that seats only two people, and having an engine capable of carrying heavier load over air translates to quite an overpowered set-up. Does that instantly mean the EcoJet's was as fast as it looked, though?