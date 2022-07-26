Jay Leno's Net Worth And The True Value Behind His Car Collection

Anyone with such a huge garage must have earned a fortune just to keep every car maintained. Fortunately, Jay Leno's career of stand-up tours and TV contracts mean that he's more than able to foot the bill. It's thought that his net worth currently stands at around $450 million, with his annual income reported to be somewhere between $10 million and $15 million. He claims he has never spent a dollar of what NBC has paid him, instead living off the revenue from his standup shows and his car-related endeavors.

Perhaps this explains why, despite being so closely tied to his personal brand, his car collection only makes up a small fraction of his net worth. DuPont Registry estimates his collection to be worth roughly $52 million as of July 2022, although this figure seems very conservative since his 12 most expensive cars alone are estimated to be worth over $40 million. Still, if his collection is worth $52 million, that's only 8.65% of his total net worth, a much smaller figure than many people might think. Nevertheless, each of his 180+ cars comes with a fascinating backstory, with some even being one-offs that Leno has restored or commissioned himself. Here are 12 of his most prized cars, each one having been featured on his Jay Leno's Garage TV show or his YouTube channel over the years.