The 10 Most Legendary Planes Of WW2 Ranked From Worst To Best

There was a dramatic change in the tactics of warfare with the outbreak of World War II. New technologies altered the way that battles were fought, and aircraft, in particular, were a more crucial component than in any previous conflict. There was a rush to improve each regiment's fleet as dominance over the skies became more essential to victory. This resulted in significant advancements in aviation, including the development of jet engines, the use of radar, and improvements in speed and efficiency.

Most notable, however, is how aircraft helped steer the war toward its conclusion. From the strategic bombing of European cities and the dog fights of the Battle of Britain to the attack on Pearl Harbor and the Pacific campaigns against the fearsome Kamikaze, the impact of warplanes cannot be overestimated.

Many types of aircraft were deployed in World War II, with fighters, dive bombers, heavy bombers, transporters, and reconnaissance units playing both pivotal and supporting roles to achieve victory in the skies. Here we identify and rank those planes that had the most significant effect on the outcome of the war, considering their firepower and payload, efficacy, and legacy.