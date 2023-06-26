Every Fighter Jet Featured In Top Gun, Ranked Worst To Best

The "Top Gun" franchise has caught the imagination of moviegoers spanning several generations, thanks in no small part to its highly realistic aerial combat scenes and Tom Cruise's Dorian Gray-like aging process. While his protagonist carries the films as elite fighter ace Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, it could be argued that the multiple fighter jets steal the show, with the original movie making a household name of the F-14 Tomcat and, lately, the F-18 Super Hornet with its sequel, "Top Gun: Maverick."

Directed by the late Tony Scott, the original "Top Gun" movie placed Cruise firmly on the map as a Hollywood A-lister and, despite a somewhat shaky script that leans heavily on cliché, is still a firm favorite among film fans. It was, therefore, a pleasant surprise when, 36 years later, he and Jerry Bruckheimer reprised their star/producer roles and, in doing so, created one of the most successful film sequels of all time, that currently rides high on the list of global box office takings at around 1.5 billion dollars.

While the script for "Top Gun: Maverick" is more refined as compared to the original, it continues to rely on the military aviation technology of the past and present to bring its story to life in the testing, training, and combat sequences, and these are the scenes that stick in the memory when we think of "Top Gun." Here we rank all the fighter jets featured in the movie franchise that saw actual military service, considering their technology, armaments, performance, and influence.