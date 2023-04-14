The 'Top Gun: Maverick' Scene That's Impossible According To A Fighter Pilot

The move in question is set during a training sequence. Hangman, played by Glen Powell, is in the foreground of the shot, piloting an F/A-18E. He's then joined by his wingman, an F/A-18F piloted by Phoenix and Bob, played by Monica Barbaro and Lewis Pullman. The jet flies onto Hangman's right flank, coming into frame from the left. What's interesting is that it's flying not just on its side, but belly-first.

According to fighter pilot C.W. Lemoine, jets can't do that. Ever. Lemoine served 15 years in the U.S. Air Force and then the Navy Reserves as an F-16 and F/A-18 pilot, under the call sign Mover. Along with F/A-18 instructor pilot Trevor "Gonky" Hartsock, Lemoine broke down the "Top Gun: Maverick" aerial sequences in an eight-part series feature on his YouTube channel. After seeing the aforementioned move, Lemoine demonstrates with his hands and explains, "when a jet goes this way, it looks belly up. This was like a belly-up rejoin to put itself into position." He and Gonky speculate that it's possible it was shot in reverse, because a plane can move belly up from a starting position, just not the other way around.

Lemoine had another guess, though, considering the scene's unrealistic physics. "That's how you know it's CGI," he adds. While Tom Cruise is famous for performing his own stunts, and filming the actual cast in the sky was very important to the filmmakers, "Top Gun: Maverick" still used extensive CGI, so Lemoine's assessment is likely accurate.