The Legendary Top Gun Fighter Jet That Will Take Your Breath Away

Aircraft carrier-borne combat planes became feasible for large-scale combat in World War II, especially against the Imperial Japanese Navy. Carriers allowed Allied Forces to launch dive-bombers and fighter planes to both engage Imperial forces in ship-to-ship combat and strike targets deep within enemy territory. It proved to be a vital part of the war effort and cemented the place of multiple large aircraft carriers in the U.S. Navy's arsenal.

As time went on, nuclear-powered aircraft carriers were in wide use in America's carrier fleet, starting with the U.S.S. Enterprise in 1961. Nuclear power allowed carriers to stay out to sea for decades at a time. With such advanced technology powering the ship, the onboard fighters, reconnaissance planes, bombers, and helicopters needed to keep up with the times as well. For pilots in the 1970s and 1980s who had the need for speed, like Tom Cruise's Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in the 1986 film "Top Gun," there was no better plane than the Grumman F-14, the "Tomcat."