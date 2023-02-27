The Massive Soviet Turboprop Bomber That's Been In Service Over 70 Years

The Soviet Union was well known for its creative and potent weapons development. Both the United States and the USSR spent decades trying to conceive new and inventive ways to kill one another if the time ever came to push the button. The Tu-95 is a behemoth turboprop aircraft that was purpose-built to do just that. Tu series aircraft were built by Tupolev and first appeared in the Soviet Union's arsenal in 1949. They were enormous bombers that could bring a truly unholy volume of conventional and nuclear armaments to the fight from vast distances.

What makes the Tu-95 special is the length of service it provided to the Soviet Union and now to Russia. When the Union dissolved in 1991, many Tu-95s were left behind in newly established (or reestablished) countries outside the boundaries of the Russian Federation. Some have made their way back, like those that had been stationed in Kazakhstan. Even considering their age, they remain a crucial tool in the arsenal of the Russian armed forces, and there's even a set of games that center on the commercial use of this type of aircraft (called TU-46 and TU-95).