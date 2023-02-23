The Versatile Navy Aircraft Designed To Hunt Underwater Prey

In September 1952, Joseph Stalin signed an order of the Soviet Union's Council of Ministers decreeing the construction of the nation's first nuclear submarine. Just three years later, on September 24, 1955, the first of its kind (K-3, known as "Leninsky Komsomol") was laid in Molotovsk and would participate in naval exercises for nearly 30 years afterward. This breakthrough by Soviet engineers heralded a new era of naval preparedness requirements for the United States. The threat of nuclear annihilation was a real one, yet for the first time, this threat (or a similarly destructive, non-nuclear bombardment) could be parked off the coast of an American city, reducing the time between a launch and subsequent detonation to mere seconds.

This fear, consequently, forms the basic premise of Tom Clancy's 1984 novel "The Hunt for Red October." Interestingly enough, in one shot in the 1990 movie adaptation, an S-3B Viking is present on the carrier's flight deck as Jack Ryan departs to link up with the Dallas. In the real world, as Soviet submarine capabilities continued to improve, the U.S. Navy realized a growing need to identify and track these silent stalkers beneath the waves. In February 1974, naval carriers got their answer to this growing problem in the form of the S-3A Viking. While the K-3 may have traversed the depths for nearly 30 years, so too did its American predator hunt in the skies. The S-3A (and later S-3B) were only retired from service in 2009, making them one of the American military's most effective and longest-used aircraft in the fleet.