The Incredible 4,800 Horsepower Plane Designed To Carry A Nuclear Bomb

After the surrender of Nazi Germany in the closing days of World War II, the United States dropped two atomic bombs on Japan, one on the city of Hiroshima on August 6th, 1945, and the other on Nagasaki on August 9th, 1945. The bombing resulted in a huge loss of life and forced Imperial Japan to surrender and end the war. The aircraft that carried the two atomic bombs were Boeing B-29 Stratofortresses and represented the best the United States had in the way of long-range bombers.

At the beginning of the war, bombers like the earlier B-17 and the aforementioned B-29 were designed to carry conventional ordnance to drop on enemy targets and not nuclear weapons. The B-29 was chosen for the mission over Japan because it had the best carrying capability at the time. The end of the war plunged the world into a new nuclear age where the possibility of an all-out nuclear war was a real possibility and the United State's on-hand arsenal needed to reflect that.

Nuclear-capable bombers like the long-range B-47 and B-52 would eventually come along and have things covered when the target was in another continent, but for aircraft carrier operations in the interim period, Boeing came up with a bizarre design that would be known as the AJ Savage.