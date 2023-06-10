10 Legendary U.S. Military Aircraft That Were Retired Too Soon

Over the past 100 years, military aircraft have played an important role in combat, making a significant contribution to victory or defeat. An air force is made up of a variety of aircraft, including fighters, bombers, ground-support (attack aircraft), transport and cargo planes, helicopters, and, in recent years, unmanned aerial vehicles (drones). Fighters are perhaps the most essential and can be the determining factor in measuring success or failure. These aircraft must defend a country's airspace and attack its enemies. They must be incredibly fast, carry potent weapons delivering them with pinpoint accuracy, and be virtually invisible to their adversaries.

Many modern military forces are made up of fourth-generation fighters, but the most powerful countries in the world are now equipping their militaries with fifth-generation aircraft. These fighters are exceptionally maneuverable, and feature advanced radar systems, state-of-the-art avionics, and advanced stealth characteristics. However, implementing new aircraft with the latest technology is an expensive proposition. In some cases, older aircraft can be upgraded with newer technology at a much lower cost, making them nearly as effective as the latest aircraft.

The McDonnell Douglas F-4 Phantom II is just one example. A Vietnam War icon, more than 5,000 of the third-generation supersonic fighters were built. Although officially retired, today, hundreds of the Phantoms have had their avionics and ordnance upgraded to modern standards and are still in service with several military forces. Here are 10 legendary U.S. military aircraft that were retired too soon.