The Incredible Capabilities Of The Legendary A-10 Warthog Attack Plane

High-tech stealth fighter jets like the F-22 Raptor have taken over the news cycle in recent weeks and are being used as the primary weapons to deal with potential threats in American and Canadian airspace. The Raptor and jets like it showcase the best the United States and its military has to offer when dealing with airborne targets both inside the borders of the States and abroad.

But the U.S. Air Force is comprised of more than just fancy fighter jets tailor-made to pop spy balloons and deal with enemies in the sky. The United States' airborne capabilities extend to dealing with threats on the ground too in the form of close ground support aircraft. In combat, a soldier might see a fighter jet fighting other aircraft overhead or drop a bomb or two on a target and get out before the enemy can respond.

Ground support aircraft hang around the battle space and provide direct support to soldiers as long as it is needed to knock out tanks, armored vehicles, buildings, or whatever else needs to be taken out of commission. The United States' premier ground attack aircraft is the Fairchild Republic A-10C Thunderbolt II, or just simply "The Warthog."