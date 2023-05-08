Why The U.S. Air Force Retired The F-15 Eagle Fighter Jet

According to Defense News, the U.S. Air Force is seeking to retire a total of 310 aircraft during fiscal year 2024 to free up funds for purchasing more modern replacements. That's more than double the 115 retirements that Congress approved in 2023. Among the 310 planes on the chopping block are 74 of the venerable F-15 type C and D fighters.

The F-15 fighter jet, nicknamed the Eagle, had its first test flight in 1972, with deliveries to the Air Force commencing in 1974. However, the F-15 C (single seat) and D (two seat) variants are slightly more modern, entering the Air Force roster in 1979. The F-15 C/D were originally slated to be retired en masse more than 15 years ago, but the jets' replacement, the F-22, was prematurely cancelled.

In spite of being one of the most in-demand jets in the Air Force fleet because of its speed and range capabilities, the F-15 airframes are experiencing structural fatigue due to age and some are no longer repairable. Those that are able to be maintained have reduced G force and speed restrictions —lower than when they were originally designed.