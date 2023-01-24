NASA Has Big Things Coming In 2023

Enthusiasts of historical space events should keep their eyes on the sky for the first couple nights of February. According to NASA, a brilliant green comet will blaze across the sky before dawn on February 1 or February 2. The comet, known as C/2022 E3 (ZTF), hasn't been visible for thousands of years — if it's ever even been visible at all (via NPR). NASA first detected the comet earlier this year in March from an observatory facility in California. In mid-January, C/2022 E3 was approaching the sun, and it is now on its journey drawing nearer to earth.

There is a good chance that the comet will be visible to the naked eye in very dark (read: untouched by light pollution) skies, but a telescope or binoculars would better those odds. To increase your chances of observing the comet, find a space outside of the city, locate Polaris (the North Star), and watch for a greenish glow streaking across the sky in the very late night sky, just before dawn.

Astronomers are uncertain of whether C/2022 E3 will ever be visible in Earth's night sky again, NPR reports. The comet may pick up enough speed to be flung out of its orbit and out of the solar system altogether — or it may start another path around the sun.