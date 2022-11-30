NASA's Artemis 1 Mission Reaches Max Distance As Orion Snaps Amazing Image Of Earth

NASA's Artemis I mission continues to be a success with the unmanned Orion spacecraft reaching the zenith of its path yesterday afternoon, Nov. 28. According to a NASA press release, at just after 3 p.m. CST, Orion clocked in at 268,563 miles from Earth. This is only the halfway mark of Orion's mission, NASA reports. The vessel has since continued its six-day-long Distant Retrograde Orbit journey, a "highly stable orbit where little fuel is required to stay for an extended trip in deep space," per NASA, because the gravitational pull of both Earth and the Moon keep the spacecraft in place with less necessary fuel consumption. The orbit is so stable, in fact, that a prescheduled maintenance burn — that's when the engineers remotely fire the spacecraft's jets to adjust its position in orbit — was deemed unnecessary and canceled.

According to NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, the Artemis I mission has been an "extraordinary success" so far, but the spacecraft has a lot of testing and stressing to go through before it can be considered complete.