Why The U.S. Air Force Wants To Retire The Legendary A-10 Warthog

At a recent Air and Space Forces Association (AFA) event in Colorado, the U.S. Air Force announced the retirement of 21 jets from its fleet of 281 A-10 Warthogs. Although the full name of the fighter jet is the Fairchild Republic (now Grumman) A-10 Thunderbolt II, it's widely known by its nickname "Warthog" or sometimes just "Hog." The origin of the nickname is debatable but is mostly attributed to one of two things: the jet's physical appearance, complete with eyes and a mouthful of teeth, or the thundering "BRRRRRT" sound that its main gun creates when fired.

The Warthog's specialty is Close Air Support. That is, protecting combat troops on the ground, primarily against tanks and other armored vehicles. To that end, there's a titanium underbelly designed to protect the pilot from injury and redundant flight control systems that allow the plane to limp home even if significantly damaged.

Power is supplied by a pair of non-afterburning General Electric turbofan engines, providing 9,065 pounds of thrust each. The design of the aircraft allows it to be flown with one of the engines inoperable. The flying range is approximately 800 miles and the maximum speed is 420 mph, although cruising speed is typically lower. The Warthog's main armament is a GAU-8 Avenger, a seven-barrel Gatling gun that fires 11-inch long incendiary rounds at a rate of 2,100 to 4,200 rounds per minute.