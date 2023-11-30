Breaking Down The Cybertruck: Complete Analysis Of Stats And Features, As Told By Elon Musk

The Tesla Cybertruck has presumably just started deliveries, and at least according to Elon Musk, it's the company's "best" product. Over the course of the presentation, Elon extolled the virtues of the Cybertruck, and it sure is something. As a truck, Musk said, "It's basically a very useful truck," which should be the bare minimum that any truck should aspire to, much less a truck that's been in development as long as the Tesla has.

From a specification standpoint, once again, this is all coming directly from Elon Musk's mouth; the truck has an 11,000 pounds towing capacity and a 2,500 pounds payload capacity. For comparison, the Ford F-150 Lightning, a truck that actually exists in a significant quantity, can tow upwards of 10,000 pounds with the Max Trailer Tow Package, and the maximum payload of the standard range model tops out at 2,235 pounds. The diesel-powered Ford Super Duty can be outfitted to tow 40,000 pounds and have a payload of 8,000 pounds.

Elon also bragged of the Cybertruck's ability to haul a 4-foot by 8-foot sheet of plywood (with the tailgate down), something that pickup trucks have been accomplishing without difficulty since the advent of standardized building materials. Stylistically, the Cybertruck is breaking new ground (for good or ill). As a truck, it's still quite a ways behind.