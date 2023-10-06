The History Behind One Of Honda's Best-Kept Secrets: The Prelude

The first Prelude (and itself a prelude of things to come) was not Honda's best effort for the 1978 model year. It wasn't a bad-looking car by any means, but it was mechanically lacking. At full tilt, it made 72 (yes, only 72) horsepower. And the acceleration time was a leisurely 19 seconds to get to 60 miles per hour. For comparison, the Zastava Yugo, a disastrously slow car, could complete a quarter-mile run in the same time.

Fortunately, the first generation of Prelude only lasted until 1983. When the second generation Prelude arrived, it was off to the races. This time, it threw down 100 horsepower from its 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine. Additional improvements to the suspension made it a competent driver that was a few steps above your average Accord. It was praised for its performance and handling, noting that it was a vast improvement over the prior generation. 38 miles per gallon wasn't too bad either.

With several tweaks to the Prelude to make it faster and significantly more interesting to drive, Honda had a hit on its hands, and the second generation was only going to get better. In 1985, the Honda Prelude Si was birthed, and with it, a bored-out now 1.9-liter engine that made an additional 10 horsepower. Plus, it had a bit of Honda's Formula 1 tech baked into the car in the form of electronic injection as the previous models were carbureted. The second generation Prelude would come to a close in 1987.