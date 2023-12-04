2024 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 Review: Wealth Hiding In Plain Sight

True luxury may be the freedom not to sweat the details, but a whole load of leather upholstery, gadgets, and horsepower doesn't hurt either. Take, as a fine example of that combination, the 2024 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, the flagship spec of Mercedes' hardly-lacking SUV line-up.

It's not a new idea, of course, and in recent years, we've seen plush SUVs progressively take the place of high-end sedans. Maybach's rear-seat-centric offering finds itself up against German rivals like the controversial BMW XM, along with stately British royalty from Bentley and Range Rover.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

The Maybach GLS 600's competition isn't just external, however: it's also coming from inside the house (or, well, the dealership). The Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV follows the same strategy as its gasoline counterpart, giving a lavish glow-up to an already-fancy existing model. It just happens to be entirely electric, unarguably an advantage when it comes to refinement. Can the GLS 600 make a case regardless?