2023 Vs 2024 Jeep Wagoneer: What Changes Have Been Made?

The Jeep Wagoneer was first introduced in 1963 in response to competition for the iconic military Willy's Jeep's position as a sizable, practical, hard-working vehicle. The core concept was to move away from the image of the World War II-era vehicle and develop something more stylish and comfortable to compete with the likes of International Harvester's Scout from earlier that decade.

In late 2019, a new concept addition to the Wagoneer family was revealed. The vehicle line returned for the 2022 model year (the line originally ended with the cessation of Grand Wagoneer manufacture in 1991). Still, owners and potential owners of recent models in the Wagoneer line surely want to know if the 2024 model has changed much from its previous guise. With the purchase of a new vehicle being no small financial matter, it's important to determine whether the latest model is worth the upgrade for you and whether it's a worthy purchase over the 2023 model even if you didn't already own one.

To determine whether significant changes have been made for this new Wagoneer, we'll follow up on SlashGear's November 2022 review of the Grand Wagoneer L for the 2023 model years, by taking a look at the specs and features of the 2023 and 2024 models in turn to see how significant the differences between the two model years are. Historically, the vehicle isn't known for dramatic transformations from one year to the next, but we'll see what has been done.