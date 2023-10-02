How WWII Helped Build The Jeep Empire We Know Today

Jeeps are among the most popular and recognizable SUVs on the road. The first civilian Jeep evolved from a military vehicle that was engineered in response to a request by the U.S. Army during World War II, which wanted a light-duty versatile four-wheel drive vehicle to replace the motorcycles and modified Ford Model As currently in use. In June 1940, the Army invited 135 vehicle makers to put forth their bids and issued a list of requirements for the vehicle, which included specifications for the vehicle's wheelbase, capacity, height, seating configuration, and perhaps most importantly, that it have an engine that would run smoothly from three to 50 miles per hour.

Initially, Bantam Motor Company and Willys Overland were the only two manufacturers to submit bids, but soon Ford joined the competition. Jeep built the Willys Quad, and Ford created the GP Pygmy as their prototype. All three manufacturers delivered 70 vehicles to the Army in the Summer of 1940 for testing.

The following year, the Army requisitioned 1,500 vehicles from each of the three makers, and the name "Jeep" evolved from the Ford moniker, "GP" which stood for "General Purpose." Eventually the stronger motor in the Willys made its vehicle the Army favorite, and the Jeep became instantly popular with soldiers for its durability and versatility. Chaplains used the flat hood as an altar, GIs heated rations on the exhaust manifold, and troops drained hot water from the radiator in order to shave.