4 New Features We're Excited About In The 2025 Chevrolet Suburban

Having given the 2024 Traverse a complete makeover to kick-start its third generation, Chevrolet stylists have turned their sights to the Suburban (and Tahoe), refreshing the large SUV midcycle with new enhancements that should provoke strong emotions. The upcoming model is part of the twelfth Suburban generation that debuted for the 2021 model year, and it gets a seriously updated front fascia and rear end, along with revised headlights and taillights that are sleek and modern, similar to the smaller 2024 Chevy Traverse.

Advertisement

Potential owners will also find the new Chevrolet Suburban interior to be far more appealing than it ever was, as the full-size SUV now comes standard with a 17.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system (up from 10.2 inches) that combines with an updated center console to elevate the cabin's premium aesthetic. Various changes have been made to other parts of the Suburban as well to add to its already impressive qualities, but below are the four new features we're most excited about in the 2025 Chevrolet Suburban.