4 New Features We're Excited About In The 2025 Chevrolet Suburban
Having given the 2024 Traverse a complete makeover to kick-start its third generation, Chevrolet stylists have turned their sights to the Suburban (and Tahoe), refreshing the large SUV midcycle with new enhancements that should provoke strong emotions. The upcoming model is part of the twelfth Suburban generation that debuted for the 2021 model year, and it gets a seriously updated front fascia and rear end, along with revised headlights and taillights that are sleek and modern, similar to the smaller 2024 Chevy Traverse.
Potential owners will also find the new Chevrolet Suburban interior to be far more appealing than it ever was, as the full-size SUV now comes standard with a 17.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system (up from 10.2 inches) that combines with an updated center console to elevate the cabin's premium aesthetic. Various changes have been made to other parts of the Suburban as well to add to its already impressive qualities, but below are the four new features we're most excited about in the 2025 Chevrolet Suburban.
The 2025 Chevrolet Suburban's updated interior tech
With in-car technology continuing to be a top priority for modern consumers, the competition among large SUVs is hotter than ever, and the Chevrolet Suburban couldn't have made a better statement. Its newly standard 17.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system is similar to the one found in the Chevrolet Blazer EV, which is noted for being crisp and user-friendly. Like the Blazer EV, the Suburban's infotainment system is offered alongside an 11-inch digital gauge cluster, making it one of the full-size SUVs with the largest touchscreens.
To provide some context, the equally-compelling Jeep Wagoneer comes standard with a 10.1-inch touchscreen paired with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster (the uber-luxurious Grand Wagoneer has a 12-inch infotainment touchscreen and 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster), while the all-new 2025 Ford Expedition pairs a 13.2-inch touchscreen with a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster. In fact, as far as primary screen sizes are concerned, the Chevy Tahoe is the only formidable competitor there is to the Suburban in the large SUV segment, as both vehicles share the same 17.7-inch touchscreen and 11-inch digital gauge cluster.
The Chevrolet Suburban's more powerful new turbodiesel engine
For the 2025 model year, the Chevrolet Suburban will be available with the latest iteration of the celebrated 3.0-liter, inline-six turbodiesel Duramax engine. The powerplant will make 305 hp and 495 lb-ft of torque, up from the 277 hp and 460 lb-ft generated by the first-gen 3.0-liter Duramax engine. If these are numbers you're already familiar with, it's because it's the same engine that powers the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 ZR2.
According to Chevrolet, the second-generation Duramax engine's superior performance is partly due to a combination of "retuned turbo compressor, along with new, higher-flow fuel injectors, revised piston-cooling oil jets, new steel pistons and improved temperature control features with the cooling system's Active Thermal Management." Chevy also said it equipped the new Duramax engine with a reworked air induction system that team up with new, effective sound-deadening materials to ensure the engine is quieter and more refined. In addition to the diesel engine, Chevrolet will continue to offer the gas-run 5.3-liter V8 along with the 6.2-liter V8. However, interested drivers will have to wait until 2025 for the turbodiesel Duramax engine, as it won't be available at the Suburban's initial launch.
The 2025 Chevrolet Suburban's revised suspension system
The Suburban is already known for its ride comfort, and those pleasing characteristics are about to go up a notch, as Chevrolet has made refinements to its standard multilink independent rear suspension system for 2025. The setup, which features coil-over shocks and stabilizer bar, enables each wheel to react independently, so that a bumpy road surface doesn't affect the entire chassis and the driving experience remains as relaxed as ever. Potential owners can expect this to go along with a compliant and even more precise steering feel, considering Chevrolet also fine-tuned the steering calibration.
Those wanting even more can opt for either of Chevy's Air Ride Adaptive Suspension or Magnetic Ride Control setup, which return as available options. Buyers can now get the Four-Corner Air Ride Adaptive Suspension on the Suburban High Country, Z71, and RST. Previously, the feature was only available on the Suburban Z71 and High Country models. The Magnetic Ride Control, meanwhile, will continue to be standard on Premier and High Country models and optional on RST and Z71 trims.
The 2025 Chevrolet Suburban's additional safety features
As one of the most successful Chevrolet models ever, the Suburban's appeal exists on many levels, one of which is its ability to consistently offer enough safety features to help occupants stay secure and alert on the road. In its current form, the three-row SUV earned a four-star overall safety rating from the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration). Tech wise, it comes standard with Chevy's Safety Assist suite of driver-assist features, which bundles front and rear parking sensors, forward automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, pedestrian and bicyclist detection, lane-departure warning, lane-keep assist, automatic high-beam headlights, and rear-seat alert.
For 2025, Chevrolet is adding an interior motion detector that monitors the back seats to see if a passenger is left behind in the rear. Similarly, the 2025 Chevy Suburban is now also available with a Connected Cameras system that features multiple cameras that will help owners see all around it even when they are far away. These new features will be complemented by other impressive tech, including the Super Cruise hands-free driving system, which will be available starting in 2025.