12 Of The Most Successful Models In Chevrolet History

While the Camaro was first conceived as a rushed response to the sales success of the Ford Mustang, it turned out to be one of the brand's best loved nameplates. In the mid '60s, Chevy bosses weren't convinced that an affordable four-seater sports car would sell well, so they overlooked the efforts from GM designers to create one. However, after watching the Mustang move nearly 400,000 units in its first year, GM leadership had an abrupt change of heart and ordered a Mustang rival to be designed and built as quickly as possible.

The first generation Camaro launched in 1967 and was a hit with buyers, but it couldn't quite match the Mustang's feverish hype. A second generation debuted in 1970 with significant revisions. It proved to be much longer lived, surviving until the early '80s, when it was replaced by the third generation Camaro. This new update brought more power and improved handling, with the most potent variants making up to 245 horsepower.

The fourth generation debuted in 1993 and built on the success of its predecessor before being retired in 2002 with no direct successor. It would take until 2006 for the next generation Camaro concept to be unveiled, and until the 2010 model year for the cars to reach dealerships. It was followed up by a sixth generation that was retired in early 2024. Although, bosses hinted that a new Camaro generation would eventually debut.