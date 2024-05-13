10 Classic Trucks That Deserve A Modern Refresh

Reintroducing a classic nameplate can be a very lucrative move for a car manufacturer. Take, for example, the Ford Bronco. It's an SUV that draws very heavily on nostalgia -– nowhere more explicitly than in the recently launched Bronco Heritage Edition –- yet it's proved consistently popular since launch. It's not just SUVs either, with everything from the Alpine A110 to the VW ID.Buzz drawing inspiration from past classics to give new models an extra layer of appeal.

Truck manufacturers aren't immune to the trend either, with the Jeep Gladiator borrowing its name from a '60s classic. Aside from the Jeep, there are plenty more classic nameplates that are ripe for a refresh, although some seem more likely than others to make a return.

Nonetheless, these 10 classic trucks would arguably all make great starting points for modern equivalents to be developed –- and if the rumors are true, a few of them might already have successors in the works.