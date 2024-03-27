Here's What Made The International Harvester Scout Special Enough To Be Resurrected Generations Later

The International Harvester Scout was born in the 1960s and immediately grew recognition as a force of nature in the off-road world. As more U.S. drivers wanted to get off the beaten path and explore, International decided to hit the market with a vehicle to take on the Willy's Jeep. It worked, too. Just five years into production, the company had managed to sell over 100,000 units of its rugged four-cylinder adventure companion. Over the years, the Scout grew to include a V8 and even a Nissan-sourced turbo diesel engine. Unfortunately, the original Scout went out of production after the 1980 model year.

However, Volkswagen announced that it would facilitate the return of the Scout name in the form of electric off-road vehicles under its own brand: Scout Motors. Likely, the Scout Motors concept will mirror the off-road lifestyle brand theming as Jeep. That only makes sense, considering the Scout's origin story. Likely, VW is looking to compete not only with the now iconic revival of the Ford Bronco but also with the off-road EV likes of Rivian and the Hummer EV lineup.

Frankly, we're excited about the return and think you should be, too. Bringing back the Scout name is, in turn, bringing back a true American automotive icon.