The Scout: International Harvester's Classic Adaptive 4x4

The International Harvester Company was an iconic brand for rural America since 1902, when several smaller companies merged to form the conglomerate. Long associated with commercial trucks and farm equipment like tractors, International also dabbled with light trucks, marketing both a pickup and a Chevy Suburban-style vehicle called the Carryall with moderate success. Buoyed by these efforts, International decided to expand into the passenger car arena in the late-1950s with a design called the Scout, an SUV aimed at stealing some sales from Jeep's CJ lineup which had become popular with service members returning from World War II, where these vehicles were used in combat.

Truth be told, International's creation — launched in 1961 and called the Scout 80 — was considerably more practical than the Jeep CJ, mostly owing to its longer wheelbase. Although the 4x4 version is most often remembered, the Scout was available in both two-wheel and four-wheel drive configurations with hard- and soft-top options. Period advertisements touted the Scout as a "Quick-change artist. In minutes you can make the Scout whatever kind of vehicle you want. Weather tight cab top, doors and windows are easy to take off, even the windshield folds down. It's a station wagon, a convertible, a light-duty hauler, a runabout...like having four vehicles for the price of one!"

[Featured image by Mr.choppers via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]