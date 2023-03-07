Here's Why The Price Of Classic Scouts Could Go Through The Roof

International Harvester's Scout line of passenger trucks and SUVs occupy an interesting place in the history of American vehicle manufacturing. For much of the 20th century, the American car industry was dominated by three major conglomerates: Ford, GM, and Chrysler. The so-called "Big Three" all put carmaking at the center of their business model.

At the same time, the U.S. has plenty of manufacturers and an abiding love for motorized gadgets of all kinds. Strictly on an engineering basis, there was no reason a company like farm-equipment-maker International Harvester couldn't diversify — bringing the lessons of building tough, reliable, well-loved tractors and combines — to tough, reliable, hopefully well-loved consumer vehicles.

That was the Scout brand: a range of working and outdoor-focused consumer vehicles that strove to out-Jeep the Chrysler Jeep itself for a respectable 19 years. The last Scout rolled off the assembly line in 1980. International Harvester would follow the Scout into oblivion just five years later, leaving a gap in the marketplace, and plenty of love for the company's big bruising trucks and 4x4s of the 60s and 70s.

In fact, there's enough love in the marketplace for the Scout that the brand's current owner, the Volkswagen Group, intends to bring it back. VW also plans a major change to Scout's brand that could make surviving Scouts valuable collector's items.