Here's How Much The F-150 Lightning Can Actually Tow

After the Ford F-150 Lightning was released, it quickly became North America's best-selling electric pickup truck. It's not surprising that thousands of Americans want to own the Ford F-150 Lightning considering its impressive specifications. For starters, the latest model Lightning can go 0-60 mph in under four seconds, and cover up to 320 miles on a full battery charge.

But even if the battery range and acceleration performance don't impress you, the Ford F-150 Lightning is one of the few electric vehicles that support bidirectional charging. This means that if you experience a power outage, your Ford F-150 Lightning could discharge electricity from its battery pack back to your home.

In addition to that, the Ford F-150 Lightning is cheaper than its closest competitor, the Rivian R1T. More succinctly, the latest Ford Lightning starts at $55,974, but the entry-level Rivian R1T trim will cost you at least $73,000. The Ford F-150 Lightning also qualifies for the federal tax incentive, which makes it more attractive for most EV customers.

However, one of the allures of buying a pickup truck is how much weight it can pull. In this instance, how much can the Ford F-150 Lightning actually tow?