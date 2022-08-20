Rivian Cans The Entry-Level Trim Of R1T Electric Truck

Rivian has announced that it is killing the entry-level models for the R1T electric truck and the R1S SUV due to weak demand. In an official support document, the electric upstart mentioned that the base models — dubbed the Explore Package — for each car are no longer on the table, which means customers now only have the option of paying a premium for the pricy Adventure Package.

The company, which posted a net loss of $1.7 billion in the second quarter of 2022, said in the document that it hoped for a more enthusiastic reaction towards the Explore Package, but "only a small percentage of our customers" went with the most affordable configuration. For customers that had already pre-ordered the base package now have two options. They can either pay up and upgrade to the Adventure Package, or cancel their pre-order and get a refund on the deposit amount.

The upgrade can be performed from the Rivian account dashboard. Once the Explore Package has been upgraded, a new shipping slot will be allocated, but it won't be any earlier than the standard estimates for each trim. Customers that don't take any action before September 1, their pre-order for the entry-level R1 will be canceled automatically. For folks that signed a binding contract, they can get a full refund worth $100 if they cancel the order before September 16. Rivian says it discontinued the Explore Package so that it can address supply chain woes and "deliver vehicles more quickly" after delays.