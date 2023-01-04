Chevrolet Drops Towing Details On The 2024 Silverado EV Electric Pickup

While the narrative around electric vehicles may focus on flashy luxury Teslas and wild all-electric racers, the push for American adoption of EVs may be decided by pickup trucks. As of 2020, pickups held the top three places on the list of America's most popular passenger vehicles (via CNBC). Per Engaging Data, pickups represent more than 5% of the domestic vehicle market in every U.S. state, from 7% in space-conscious New Jersey to over 35% in Wyoming, where they actually outperform cars and SUVs.

In short, for a great many Americans, the first consideration when buying a vehicle is whether it can handle hard work and heavy loads. To date, EVs have sometimes proven delicate and chancy — in 2022 alone, over 3 million Teslas have been recalled over safety concerns. With the Cybertruck thus far proving more of a meme than a workhorse, people have serious questions about whether EVs can do the work that millions of Americans expect from their vehicles.

Chevy's looking to answer the skeptics in style. The company just dropped a video and a new announcement about the working potential of the all-electric Silverado pickup.