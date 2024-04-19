Ford Bronco Heritage Edition Review: Retro SUV Turns Heads And Drains Wallets

Right when Ford resurrected the Bronco a number of years ago, it felt like anyone still on the fence about driving something other than another Jeep Wrangler or Toyota 4Runner immediately drove to their nearest Ford dealership to buy one. Just the Bronco badges sold a number of people right off the bat.

The Ford Bronco Heritage Limited Edition you see here carries a number of applicable adjectives. It's huge, loud, ridiculous, surface-level nostalgic, hilarious, ostentatious, and inefficient. I loved every second of driving it. If it weren't for the atrocious fuel economy and exorbitant cost (more on those factors later), I would currently own one.

The Heritage Edition itself was announced in 2022, and production limited to 1,966 units. So, you may already be out of luck finding one at your local dealership. Ford sent a 2023 model year version to test, though all prices listed are for the functionally-identical 2024 model year Bronco Heritage Limited Edition.