Bronco Vs Wrangler: Which Is The Best Off-Roader For Daily Driving?

The Jeep Wrangler has long been the off-road champion and it traces its roots back to the Willys MB Jeep that fought the Nazis and Imperial Japanese forces in World War II. Even going into the 2024 model year, the Jeep is a boxy truck purpose-built for thrashing through sand, mud, and rocks. It's one of the most popular and recognizable vehicles ever made for good reason: it does exactly what it says on the box. Not to be outdone by Jeep, Ford resurrected the Bronco in 2020 to beat the Wrangler at its own game. You can also remove the doors on the Bronco, and it too comes with a number of features for off-road enthusiasts.

On the trail, the Bronco and the Wrangler are fairly evenly matched. Jeep has a longer history of rock crawling and the aftermarket support to prove it, but the Bronco — barely a few years old — has a lot of time to catch up. However, how are both vehicles to drive on the road and live with? After all, unless you live in the Amazon Rainforest, you likely won't be off-roading every day.