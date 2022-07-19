The 10 Coolest Features Of The 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
It's not easy to relaunch a classic name as a carmaker as it's expected that any new car with an established name will match the spirit and outdo the capabilities of its predecessor. Launching the latest generation of the Bronco in 2020, Ford managed to do exactly that, creating a brilliantly versatile all-terrain SUV that's a solid alternative to the Jeep Wrangler. Ford has been quick to capitalize on this success, launching two new off-road focused variants of the Bronco in recent months: the swamp-ready Bronco Everglades, and the desert-running Bronco Raptor.
Much like the F-150 Raptor, the Bronco Raptor gets a suite of upgrades to enhance its already-impressive off-road chops, with Baja-spec componentry that's inspired by Ultra4 Racing. To say the car is a hit with buyers would be an understatement: the entire production run for the 2022 model year has already sold out, and orders are opening on August 15th for build slots for 2023. Take a look down the spec sheet and it's not hard to see why so many enthusiasts have already made their reservations, although these ten features stand out above the rest as particular highlights of what Ford's newest desert racer has to offer.
3.0L twin-turbo V6 engine
At the heart of the new Raptor is a 3.0L EcoBoost V6 engine capable of 418 horsepower and 440 lb-ft of torque. The only transmission available is a ten-speed automatic, and power is sent to the ground through the same all-wheel drive system that's present in the standard Bronco. However, the Raptor gets the Bronco Sasquatch package's 3.06 low-range ratio and 67.7:1 crawl ratio as standard. The Raptor engine makes 88 horsepower and 25 lb-ft more than the next-best engine in the Bronco range, although this extra power comes at the cost of noticeably decreased fuel efficiency.
The EPA estimates that the Bronco will achieve just 15 mpg in the city and 16 mpg on the highway, marginally lower than the F-150 Raptor and roughly equal to the V8-powered Jeep Wrangler 392. Gas-guzzling nature aside, the Bronco Raptor's V6 is a gem, with plenty of thrust on tap across both the low and high end of the rev range. It's a surprisingly unfussy unit, with our 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor First Drive describing the engine as, "probably the most subtle aspect of the [vehicle]." Its exhaust note is also unintrusive, remaining in the background at all speeds.
37-inch BFGoodrich tires
An SUV with this kind of performance needs some appropriately beefy tires, so Ford turned to BFGoodrich to create a set of 37-inch KO2 (37 x 12.50 R17LT) tires that are the largest on any production SUV in America. A choice of two Ford Performance 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels are available right out the gate. Despite its huge wheels, the car remains easy to maneuver thanks to an electric power steering rack and housing that's derived from the F-150 Raptor. Larger-diameter inner and outer tie rod ends were added to further enhance the setup.
The upgraded tires and wheels are a key element in allowing the Bronco Raptor to crawl over boulders at low speeds and fly over sand dunes at top speeds of up to 111 mph, according to Motor Authority. Its turning circle is a little sharper than might be expected too, thanks to Trail Turn Assist, which drags the brakes on the inside rear wheel when turning at speed.
Wider, reinforced stance
To keep up with the demands of racing over desert terrain, Ford has upgraded the Bronco Raptor with a tougher, wider stance that reinforces its status as king of the trail. There are extra heavy-duty bash and skid plates that cover the driveline all the way from the front bumper to the back of the engine. The B-pillars and C-pillars are also reinforced, providing a 50% increase in total torsional rigidity in comparison to a standard four-door Bronco.
Competition-spec Dana 50 and Dana 44 axles from the Bronco DR race truck are fitted for extra high-speed stability, and they increase the car's track width by 8.6 inches, for a total track width of 73.6 inches. In photos, it's not immediately clear how wide the Bronco Raptor is, but for scale, the Raptor is 9.8 inches wider than the standard Bronco, measuring 85.7 inches in width overall. A Jeep Wrangler 392, in comparison, measures just 73.8 inches across. The Bronco Raptor stands tall, too, in part thanks to its impressive 13.1 inches of ground clearance. This allows for an approach angle of 47.2 degrees, a departure angle of 40.5 degrees, and a breakover angle of 30.8 degrees, according to Motor1.
HOSS suspension with FOX Live Valve dampers
Ford collaborated with FOX to upgrade the suspension system in the Bronco Raptor, taking inspiration (and a number of parts) from the F-150 Raptor in the process. The High-Performance Off-Road Stability Suspension, or HOSS, now includes FOX's Live Valve semi-active dampers that are uniquely tuned for the Bronco Raptor. There are also new shock towers that increase wheel travel and promise to be more durable than those in the standard Bronco.
This revised suspension allows for significantly increased wheel travel over the standard Bronco, with 13 inches of travel up front and 14 inches in the rear. That's an increase of 60% and 40% respectively over the standard car. In our review, we were highly impressed with this improved setup, being able to drive over rutted sand at highway speeds in relative comfort. The Bronco Raptor's Baja racing influences can most clearly be felt here, and it's this high speed capability that differentiates the Raptor from other off-road-ready SUVs.
Seven selectable G.O.A.T. modes
The G.O.A.T. (Goes Over Any Type of Terrain) system is carried from the standard Bronco, but there are now seven selectable modes, including a new Baja mode. Activating this mode changes the car's turbo anti-lag to provide better high-speed performance over desert surfaces. There is also a new Tow mode, helping to give the car a 4,500 lb maximum towing capacity, an increase of 1,000 lb over the standard car. Drivers looking to cross the most uneven terrain can select Rock Crawl mode, and with this enabled, the car is able to cross boulder fields that even a human would struggle to walk over.
These modes can be viewed and customized through a new 12-inch display which includes a feature called Performance View. It's designed to make information like gear state and engine speed easier to read when driving off-road, and it's been specifically optimized for the rugged desert terrain of Baja. A MyMode feature is also available that can save a driver's favorite steering, exhaust, and suspension settings.
Built-in GoPro mounts
Drivers looking to capture their desert-running escapades will appreciate the rack that's built into the top of the Bronco Raptor's dashboard. It allows both smartphones and GoPros to be mounted (similar to the 2021 model), which can then be plugged into nearby 12-volt outlets if they're low on power. A WiFi hotspot is available to connect portable devices, which means that, in theory at least, it's possible to rig up the Bronco Raptor to be able to livestream a drive in real time via a GoPro. Phones are able to control most of the Bronco Raptor's infotainment through integrated Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which is carried over from the standard Bronco.
A lot of the rest of the Raptor's interior is also carried over from the standard Bronco, including the "heritage-inspired" dash, the design of which pays homage to the Broncos of yesteryear. The interior is designed to be as intuitive as possible, with buttons for the sway bar disconnect, Trail Turn Assist, and differential locks, all placed on top of the dashboard for easy reach.
10-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system
Wide open spaces and high-quality audio systems are not usually two things that go well together. But, Bang & Olufsen designed a system for the Bronco range that's built for the outdoors, and it's available in the Raptor. Like in the rest of the range, it's only available as an optional extra, but it promises to be worth the extra cash for audiophiles. Bang & Olufsen call the system a "brand new approach to a premium sound experience," matching the power and performance of the Bronco through 10 speakers which are carefully placed around the car. There are speakers within the cowl, roll bar, and kick panels of the Bronco Raptor, and their unusual placement is designed to keep sound quality optimal even with the roof or windows down.
The entire system is also completely waterproof, so rain, water splash, and runoff shouldn't be an issue. Bang & Olufsen say that each speaker is individually water-treated and that the exact positioning for the speakers was determined through hundreds of hours of hands-on performance testing across all types of terrain. It's certainly a novel feature, as rivals like the Jeep Wrangler come with underwhelming stereo systems as standard that need costly upgrades to be tolerable at higher speeds. The Bronco Raptor, on the other hand, should remain able to play music crystal clear, even when bouncing through the desert or cruising with the roof down on the highway.
Removable roof and doors
The Bronco Raptor is only available in four-door form, but all four doors are easily removable. The roof is also removable, but on the Raptor, it's only available in the hard-top form, rather than the folding soft-top that's available on other Broncos. The car's mirrors are mounted on the base of the windshield, so they're still usable even with the doors off. Those mirrors are also heated, for optimal visibility on colder days.
Removing the roof is a fairly painless process, with only a few latches that need to be undone, and six torque screws in the rear of the car that can be unscrewed with the Raptor's included tool kit. Despite all those detachable body panels, the Bronco Raptor isn't too noisy to drive on the road, even with the roof off. Our review found that road noise at highway speeds was surprisingly low, and overall the car's road manners were decent, with comfort levels that exceeded expectations.
Marine-grade vinyl seats
The interior of the Bronco Raptor is designed to be hosed out, so regular cloth seats simply wouldn't have cut it. The standard seating for the car is finished in marine-grade vinyl, which is both waterproof and abrasion-resistant. Rubberized flooring is standard for easy washing. However, a number of upgrades are available for those who want something a little less industrial. Laser-perforated neo-suede seats can be optioned in as a feature both new and exclusive to the Bronco Raptor, alongside leather-wrapped seat bolsters. The options list also includes carpet flooring, a sports steering wheel, and magnesium paddle shifters, should buyers want them.
However, it's arguable that the purest way to experience the Raptor is in base-spec form, in all its rubber and vinyl glory. After all, buyers spending the cash to get a Raptor over a base-spec Bronco will surely want to use its abilities to the fullest, and doing so will likely mean plenty of dirt or sand in the cabin at the end of the drive. So, making it as easy as possible to clean is probably preferable over a marginal increase in everyday comfort.
Starting price of $69,995
Pricing for the 2022 run of the Bronco Raptor starts at $69,995 including destination fee — or it was until the vehicle was sold out for the year. Pricing for the 2023 model year is likely to remain roughly the same, however. This makes the Raptor roughly twice the price of a base-spec four-door Bronco, and around $20,000 more than a Bronco Wildtrak. So, the big question is, is it worth the added price? In short, the answer is yes. Provided buyers have somewhere suitable to get full use out of the Raptor, its capabilities are a cut above that of lesser models, and more than deserving of its price tag.
It's also worth noting that the 2022 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 starts at $79,595, roughly $10,000 more than an equivalent Bronco Raptor. The Wrangler might have the edge when it comes to low-speed rock crawling, but it's nowhere near as capable at higher speeds as the Bronco. So really, it's no surprise that the Bronco has sold out, and it will likely remain in high demand when the next batch of build slots is made available to buyers this August. Ford is continuing to prioritize existing Bronco reservation holders for orders of this next batch of Raptors, so anyone who isn't already on the waiting list is unlikely to be able to get their hands on this SUV anytime soon.