Jeep's Most Potent Wrangler 392 Is Getting Axed: Will It Be A Future Classic?

Stellantis, the parent company of automakers like Jeep, Ram, and Dodge is slowly removing the venerable HEMI V8 engine from its cars. The Dodge Charger and Challenger have already shuffled off the V8 in favor of a new Dodge Charger Daytona EV. Now, the Jeep Wrangler is losing its 392 cubic-inch V8 option, but it's not going out without a little bit of fanfare. According to a press release, Jeep is sending off the Wrangler 392 with the 2024 Wrangler Rubicon 392 Final Edition.

The Final Edition gets a number of Jeep goodies in addition to the fact it has a 470 horsepower V8. Such goodies include an 8,000-pound capacity winch courtesy of Warn, black leather seats with gold accents, and of course, a number of decals indicating that it is indeed the last 392-powered Wrangler, and "they ain't making them like they used to."

I drove the 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 last year in Utah, and it was an absolute riot and a blast to drive, even if there were no practical applications in sight.